“Fat Albert” the cat returned to Longhorn Coffee Shop in Santa Ynez

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. (KEYT) The search is over for a missing cat named " Fat Albert."

The 17-year-old cat was returned to the Longhorn Coffee Shop in Santa Ynez before sunrise Wednesday morning.

The owner found the cat around 5:30 a..m.

The cat has been a fixture there for years and had a lot of visitors welcoming him back.

It appears someone may have taken Fat Albert during the recent storm.

The nonprofit Animal Rescue Team Inc. helped spread the word and even offered a reward.

Now a fundraiser is underway to buy Fat Albert a kennel with heating and air conditioning.

For more information visit https://animalrescueteam.net