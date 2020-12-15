Veterinarians swamped as pet care demand soars

Animals

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Veterinary clinics are filling up with patients this year as a result of an increased demand for pet care in 2020.

Several clinics across the South Coast have had to stop taking new clients after reaching their limits.

White's Pet Hospital manager Devon Edwards-Cannon says the demand is a result of more pet adoptions this year, as well as people noticing more health issues with their pets as they spend more time at home.

Adhering to COVID-19 safety guidelines, clinics across the area are now taking pets inside without their owners present. Edwards-Cannon says she looks forward to the day when they can be welcomed back inside while their pets are receiving treatment.

Busy clinics and the lack of available appointments for urgent care have resulted in busy emergency departments for animals as well. Edwards-Cannon says one Santa Barbara emergency department had an eight-hour wait for animals on Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.