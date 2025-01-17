Upward Mobility Summit kicks off Jan. 24 in Santa Barbara County



SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - One week from today Santa Barbara County will host the Upward Mobility Summit.

The summit is designed to kick off a two year initiative to address the complexity of poverty in our county.

The public is invited to participate in both the Upward Mobility Summit on January 24 as well as the Upward Mobility Initiative.

While the Summit location in South County Santa Barbara City College is sold out, there are still several seats remaining for the summit in the North County, at Allen Hancock campus.

"I’m very excited about this conference because it’s a chance for people to look at which is underlying a lot of issues like food and security or housing that we face we need to get to the core of the problem," said CEO Erik Talkin of the Foodbank of Santa Barbara.

Santa Barbara county has the second highest rate of poverty in the state of California. Almost 70,000 people in the county are living at or below poverty.

There is no fee to attend but registration is required.

Go to upwardmobilitysb.com for more information and to reserve a seat.