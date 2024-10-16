Skip to Content
Lifestyle

Heart of Gold Physical Therapy to host free workshop in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month Oct. 21 in Santa Barbara

By
today at 7:25 pm
Published 7:33 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A Santa Barbara cancer rehabilitation practice will host a free workshop in honor of breast cancer awareness month.

Heart of Gold Physical Therapy will hold the interactive workshop giving participants the tools they need to combat the side effects of the most common cancer treatments.

They'll learn how to prevent avoidable conditions, move pain and worry-free, take control of their bodies and enhance their survivorship.

“My hope is that people can regain these essential functions live their best wives and avoid preventable conditions," said physical therapist Michelle Folsom of Heart of Gold Physical Therapy.

The next workship is on October 21, 6-7 pm., at the Santa Barbara YMCA.

For more information, visit: https://www.heartofgoldpt.com/.

Article Topic Follows: Lifestyle

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content