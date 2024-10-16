Heart of Gold Physical Therapy to host free workshop in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month Oct. 21 in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A Santa Barbara cancer rehabilitation practice will host a free workshop in honor of breast cancer awareness month.

Heart of Gold Physical Therapy will hold the interactive workshop giving participants the tools they need to combat the side effects of the most common cancer treatments.

They'll learn how to prevent avoidable conditions, move pain and worry-free, take control of their bodies and enhance their survivorship.

“My hope is that people can regain these essential functions live their best wives and avoid preventable conditions," said physical therapist Michelle Folsom of Heart of Gold Physical Therapy.

The next workship is on October 21, 6-7 pm., at the Santa Barbara YMCA.

For more information, visit: https://www.heartofgoldpt.com/.