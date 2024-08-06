Teen partners with architect in renovation project for Santa Barbara Police Activities League

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara’s Police Activities League is in the process of transforming its Twelve35 Teen Center.

SBPAL operates the Twelve35 Teen Center, providing after-school activities and mentoring for young people ages 11-18.

The renovations will improve safety, accessibility, and functionality of the teen center, making it more welcoming and expected to increase enrollment.

One of the teens at SBPAL who wants to become an architect is assisting in the project.

The teen is working with Architect Jessiy Richards who will discuss design process and their collaboration.

Executive Director Judie Lugo of SBPAL will discuss the importance of the renovations in providing a nurturing space for youth to thrive.

The teen will share her experience working on the project and the impact it will have on the community.

The Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara awarded a grant of $110,000 to the Santa Barbara Police Activities League for the renovation of their Twelve35 Teen Center.

The grant will cover construction costs for various renovations including courtyard accessibility, office space, bathrooms, computer room, and kitchen upgrades.