Santa Barbara athlete to compete in Special Olympics Summer Games in Southern California

SANTA BARBARA, Calif, - For the first time since the start of the pandemic in 2020, the Special Olympics will host Summer Games in Southern California this weekend.

Chris powers is a special Olympics athlete here in Santa Barbara.

And he’s excited to compete with other special Olympics athletes in Long Beach.

Powers is one of hundreds of athletes with Intellectual Disabilities who’s about to experience a weekend of sports competitions, inclusion and acceptance at the special Olympics summer games.

Powers and his coach Jerry Siegel have spent months preparing to compete against athletes across Southern California.

The games begin with five sports, a festival, and opportunities for athletes and their families to celebrate.

Powers said this weekend will mark his 20th year participating in the special Olympics.

Powers will compete with other athletes from San Diego, Orange County, Los Angeles, Inland Empire, Bakersfield and San Luis Obispo.

New to this year, Unified Sports joins players with and without intellectual disabilities on the same team.

Special Olympics programs are always free to participants.