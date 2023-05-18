Documentary movie brings 40 years of Spencer Barnitz and the Spencer the Gardener band to the screen

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A documentary film about the iconic Santa Barbara musician Spencer Barnitz and the Spencer the Gardener Band will be featured in a debut Friday night at the New Vic theater in Santa Barbara.

Hello Santa Barbara! is producing films celebrating community hereos.

This film "More Than Just a Party Band" is a full length film following the personal and professional journey of Barnitz. It starts when his young band the Tan signed with EMI records in June of 1984.

The story line includes the rising popularity of the group, a tragic accident and the forming of Spencer the Gardener.

The band is booked solid year-round including the highlight, the opening night of Old Spanish Days in August.

Beyond the shows, it is a compelling story of life, love, songwriting, medical challenges and thousands of dancing, happy fans.

Many friends and musicians are quoted in the film and clips go back to the very roots of this musical and life journey in Santa Barbara.

The producer is Emile Millar. It is written and directed by Robert Redfield. Barnitz was also a co-writer.

(More details, video and photos will be added here later today)