Rain pattern continues to soak the Central Coast with relief starting Wednesday



SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The wet weather and snowy pattern on the Central Coast has been relentless since last week, and there will still be at least two more days of concern

Monday morning, public works crews for cities and county operations were assessing the impacts.

That included road closures, downed trees, debris in the roadways and pothole complaints.



Most of the urban areas were spared from serious flooding but that isn't the case in the lower portion of the Santa Ynez River towards Lompoc where the flow is widening because of the water release at Bradbury Dam. So far it hasn't breached or caused serious damage to fam land.

Cachuma Lake is at 100 percent and more water is gushing in from the nearby watershed and Gibraltar Reservoir.



Off and on the CHP has had road closures on Highway 154 due to snowy, slush and, Sunday morning, the Cold Spring Bridge was frozen over. There was also a multi-car crash at that location.

Areas covered with snow attracted people who wanted to experience it. That led to stuck cars, traffic jams and unsafe conditions for the public. The Sheriff's department says many people violated road closure signs.



In the Santa Barbara Harbor dredging operations have begun to remove sand at the entrance.



That limits the trips back and forth by commercial and recreational vessels.

There's also an effort to clear floating trees from the harbor entrance where they ended up after being gushed downstream in creeks.



Mission creek is holding up well with no over flows at Oak Park or Rocky Nook park. Water is flowing at a swift pace in both areas through Santa Barbara.



Flooding signs are up on Cabrillo Boulevard by the cemetery.

The National Weather Service says the rain will stop briefly before another wave or storm clouds moves through Monday night. Then it will get drier and warmer starting Wednesday.



Rainfall totals along the coast are expected to be 1.25 inches with about 4 inches in the mountains.

Snow levels will be about 2500 feet and up.



