Peasants FEAST opens new arcade in Solvang

SOLVANG, Calif. - Two local business owners want to increase more activities for kids in Santa Ynez Valley.

Chef Michael Cherney and his wife Sarah Cherny of Peasants Feast in Solvang believe more youth activities are sorely needed in Solvang.

So they are opening a new arcade on Thursday, Feb. 9.

The family-friendly entertainment space is located at the downtown Peasants Deli & Market at 473 Atterdag Road.

The arcade features over 15 vintage video and pinball games.

Michael says the games are classics dating to the 1990s.

There is also an air hockey “arena.”

Other popular games expected to be a hit for the community include a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles pinball game, The Fast and the Furious Tokyo Drift car racing game, NBA JAM, and Mortal Kombat.

The new arcade also features the all-time classics like Pac-Man and Galaga video games.

Other pinball machines include “Hook” and “Godzilla.”

Michael's wish to open an arcade is rooted in memories of his youth.

He believes it will also appeal to grown-ups.

The owner hopes the new arcade will serve as another option for family-centered entertainment.