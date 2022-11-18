Thanksgiving dinner comes early for the United Boys & Girls Clubs in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Hundreds of Thanksgiving meals have been served this week at the United Boys & Girls Clubs in Santa Barbara County.



They are free and funded by donations .



Monday the dinners were in Lompoc (and Buellton), Tuesday it was in Carpinteria, Wednesday was Goleta's night and Thursday it was at the Westside Boys & Girls Club.Tonight it will be at the Santa Barbara Canon Perdido location.



The meals are prepared in the club kitchen on the Westside, except for the Canon Perdido club which has its own kitchen.



The dinners are served on tables set up on the gymnasium floor. They are provided for club members and their families.



Thursday, music was provided through the Notes for Notes program.



Volunteers were serving in a buffet line.



They included Board President Roger Acevas, who was once a club member years ago on the Eastside.



The dinner includes traditional turkey, ham, beens, corn, mashed potatoes, a roll and dessert.



For more information go to: United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County