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El Kennedy Center debe eliminar el nombre de Trump esta noche, dictamina un tribunal de apelaciones

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Published 4:37 pm

Por Devan Cole, CNN

Un tribunal de apelaciones mantiene vigente el fallo de un juez federal que exige que el Kennedy Center elimine el nombre del presidente Donald Trump de su edificio a más tardar al final del viernes.

El Tribunal de Apelaciones del Circuito de Washington rechazó un intento de última hora por parte del centro de suspender el fallo del juez para que no tuviera que cumplir mientras se desarrollan más procedimientos judiciales.

El tribunal no explicó el razonamiento de su decisión en un fallo breve y sin firma. El panel estuvo integrado por el juez Gregory Katsas, designado por Trump; Patricia Millett, designada por el expresidente Barack Obama; y Robert Wilkins, también designado por Obama.

Los jueces solicitaron la presentación de más argumentos legales por escrito más adelante este mes sobre la petición del centro de suspender la orden del tribunal inferior, que estableció que debe retirar el nombre de Trump de su edificio, sitio web, materiales promocionales y otras áreas. Sin embargo, incluso mientras el litigio continúa en las próximas semanas, el centro debe, por ahora, tomar medidas para cumplir plenamente con la orden del juez.

El centro tiene la opción de solicitar la intervención de la Corte Suprema.

Bajo la orden emitida el mes pasado por el juez federal de distrito Casey Cooper, el recinto de artes escénicas enfrenta una fecha límite de las 11:59 p.m. del viernes para deshacer su cambio de marca y dejar de honrar a Trump junto al 35.º presidente de Estados Unidos. El centro había tomado medidas en los últimos días para revertir el cambio en algunos lugares, pero mantuvo letras con la frase “The Donald J. Trump and” en la fachada de su edificio mientras buscaba evitar el cumplimiento de la orden de Cooper.

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