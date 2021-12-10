Variants, booster, holiday gathering pandemic update from Santa Barbara County Public Health

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Heading into the holiday crush Santa Barbara County Public Health is once again urging community members to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Just under 67% of eligible county residents are fully vaccinated. The target is now 80%, but the goalpost for that percentage has moved several times throughout the pandemic.

"We're worried that there continues to be lower numbers of people who have gotten their vaccine in various communities in our county and in various zip codes," Public Health Director Van Do Reynoso told Joe Buttita on NewsChannel 3 Midday. "And so we are doubling our efforts towards outreach."

As for boosters, nearly 75,000 doses of the extra shot have been administered, Do Reynoso said.

Case rates have increased by 30% in the last two weeks, which was expected after Thanksgiving. Unfortunately, hospitalizations are up 17% over that same time. The Delta variant continues to be the dominate strain locally. No Omicron variant cases have been detected.

Public Health continues to push for unvaccinated residents to get the shot and says everyone should wear a mask in indoor public spaces, keep socially distanced and avoid crowds.

Rapid testing is also encouraged prior to holiday gatherings.

Van do Reynoso joined NewsChannel 3 Midday as part of a weekly series updating the public on the local pandemic conditions.