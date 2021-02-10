Santa Barbara leaders calling for more community discipline to end pandemic restrictions faster

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce has a plan to reopen Santa Barbara’s South Coast to pre-pandemic conditions. Their goal to get the community to reduce the spread of COVID-19 as quickly as possible. They hope the reward will be as close to a normal summer season as possible.

Their Roadmap to Recovery hopes to have the area ready for a nearly normal summer season. They’re encouraging businesses to follow COVID Safety 5-Step Method: expecting to wear masks until at least June, continue strict cleaning, encouraging people to adopt a 10 feet apart distancing rule, getting companies to install better indoor ventilation and better barrier and plexiglass.

The chamber is hoping proposed dates to reach their goals will keep the community motivated and on track.

For more information about the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce Roadmap to Recovery visit their website.