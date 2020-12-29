Downtown Santa Barbara helping small businesses apply for new relief grant

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Santa Barbara County is in its sixth week of the renewed stay-at-home order. The order was to limit a third surge in COVID-19 cases. However, it hasn’t worked. New confirmed cases on November 19 when the order was announced was 13,157. While on December 28 there were 41,720 new cases. And in the last six weeks, December 26 saw the highest new confirmed cases at 64,987.

California’s governor Gavin Newsom said the spike in cases and limited capacity of intensive care beds will extend the stay-at-home order. But this time the order will come with some relief to local businesses. On December 30 at 6 a.m., small businesses can apply for a grant from $500 million dollars.

Downtown Santa Barbara is reaching out to small businesses to help them get ready and apply. They are also signing up small business owners for the state-run daily webinars to answer questions about the program.

Sarah Van Bourgondien owns Salon Patine on Upper State Street. She said the pandemic and business restrictions have been difficult for her salon. They have applied for other loans and grants during the pandemic and are still struggling. For the last six weeks, they’ve been closed due to the current restrictions. With cases surging they don’t know when they will get to reopen.

Salon Patine has been open for 27 years with 26 employees. Van Bourgondien said they are trying to do everything they can to stay open and allow their employees to make money. They hope the grant can help and restrictions lessen so they can continue to work.