3 more Santa Barbara County residents die of COVID-19

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- The Santa Barbara County Health Department announced Monday night that three more Santa Barbara County residents have died of COVID-19 .

All three individuals were over 70 years old with underlying health conditions and one individual was associated with a congregate living facility, according to the County Health Department.

Two individuals lived in Santa Maria, and one individual lived in the South County Unincorporated Area.

Deaths are reported when a death certificate is processed listing COVID-19 as a cause or a significant condition. The process can take several days and up to 2 months to finalize if pending Coroner verification.