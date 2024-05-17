SB PATH expands mental health services for those unhoused in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara PATH is seeing many unhoused people face mental health challenges. As part of Mental Health Awareness month, the PATH team is working to make its site more trauma-informed and to provide more mental health and wellness programs onsite.

Leaders of the nonprofit shared some of the latest programs offered. These include: AA meetings, Journaling classes, Hair cuts, Yoga, and painting the walls calming colors.

The organization is currently seeking community support to building a wellness room.

According to SB PATH, the organization is an interim housing program serving homeless men and women. PATH provides access to 100 beds year round for referrals from partner agencies, including: Cottage Health, County Behavioral Wellness, Santa Barbara Police Department, County Probation, County Adult Protective Services, and City of Goleta.