Health

Agency Volunteers Helping Inmates at Santa Barbara County Jail’s Behavioral Health Units

PATRICIA MARTELLOTTI I KEYT
By
today at 12:02 pm
Published 11:49 am

SANTA BARBARA, Cali. - County agency volunteers are making a difference to the recently opened  Behavioral Health Units at Santa Barbara County Jail.

Volunteers are coming from a variety of agencies including Therapy Dogs of Santa Barbara and the Transitions Mental Health Association.

They are meeting regularly with men and women in the Behavioral Health Units throughout both jail facilities in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria.

Their hope is to bring their experience, strength and hope to those striving to regain their mental wellness during their incarceration.

Their focus is to increase the likelihood of successful reentry into the community. 

More than a dozen other agencies are providing much-needed programs and services in the county jails.

Directors of the Santa Barbara County Jail project the number of volunteers participating in the Behavioral Health Units will continue to increase in the next several years.

