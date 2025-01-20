7th Annual News Channel MLK Day of Service Blood Drive helping boost local blood supplies

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The 7th Annual News Channel MLK Day of Service Blood Drive is happening today in three locations in an effort to help boost and restock local blood supplies.

Starting at 9 a.m., the drive kicked off at three Elks Lodge sites, in San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria and Goleta.

This marks the first time ever the Elks have held the annual event. Previously, the drive has always taken place at local Vitalant blood centers.

Over the course of six hours ending at 3 p.m. the Day of Service Blood Drive will help refill local blood supplies, which yearly fall to lower levels at the start of the new year after the holidays.

"It's a great feeling," said Ingrid Pires of Pismo Beach soon after donating blood at the San Luis Obispo Elks Lodge. "It means so much to people to have blood available, and if we don't give, they don't have the blood available, so we're each called on to do our part, and this is one very small way that we can do our part. It's a small activity that gives big results."

The goal is to reach at least 100 donations across the three sites.

"I think people don't know how much fun it is to give blood," said Pires. "You can have wonderful conversations with the nurses as you're giving blood, and it might be you telling the stories. It might be them telling the stories, but it's really another way to connect. Before you know it, it's all over, and they're cleaning you up. So, you know, it's a big bugaboo in the minds of some people, but it doesn't have to be. It's great."

All donors give blood are automatically entered for a chance to win one of three $10,000 gift cards.

For more information about the 7th Annual News Channel MLK Day of Service Blood Drive, click here to visit the official webpage.