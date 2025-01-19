Local Santa Maria student continues donations to Marian Regional Medical Center pediatric closet

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Marian Regional Medical Center received another set of donations from local student Janeth Ruiz.

Below is a press release on the announcement:

Local student Janeth Ruiz is a familiar face at Marian Regional Medical Center.

This sixth-grade student at Joe Nightingale Elementary School in Orcutt has been quietly making a significant difference in the lives of children at Marian Regional Medical Center, donating clothing and toys to the hospital's Pediatric Closet since her days as a kindergartener.

Janeth's generosity began years ago, sparked by her observation of unclaimed items at her school. Instead of seeing discarded sweaters and jackets, she saw an opportunity to help. With the support of her mother, Teresa, Janeth collects, launders, and donates these gently used items, transforming lost-and-found items into a resource for families in need. Her recent donation, which she made after a busy school day on Thursday, included over 100 sweaters and jackets alone.

"It just makes me feel happy that these things go to people that need it," says Janeth, whose dedication extends beyond a simple donation. She understands the meaning of giving, recognizing that even those who appear to be doing well may still need support. "People might not always look like they need help, but they usually do," she observes. "Everybody could use a little help."

Beyond her generosity, Janeth is a vibrant youngster, balancing her philanthropic efforts with a schedule that includes playing the flute in the school band, dancing with Ballet Folklórico Corazón de la Costa, and participating in Girl Scouts. Her mother Teresa shares, "We've always wanted Janeth to be active in the community and learn how to help others."

Janeth's actions serve as an inspiration. Her initiative and compassion embody the spirit of the Pediatric Closet, established in 2016 through a partnership between Marian Regional Medical Center and the Children's Resource Network of the Central Coast. Dedicated to the memory of registered nurse Janet Davila, who devoted years to caring for mothers and babies at Marian, the closet continues to provide essential clothing and supplies to local families.

Patty Herrera, Director of Community Health for Dignity Health’s hospitals on the Central Coast, praises Janeth's remarkable contributions: "I admire Janeth for her innovative spirit and giving heart in seeing how to reuse a resource for the greater good in our community."

Janeth's story is a testament to the power of kindness and the impact a single individual can have, with her actions serving as a reminder that even small acts of generosity can create a ripple effect of positive change.

For more information about Marian Regional Medical Center, visit Dignityhealth.org/Marian.

Marian Regional Medical Center