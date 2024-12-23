Two cases of H5N1 bird flu confirmed in domestic cats in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – On Monday, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed two cases of H5N1 bird flu in two domesticated cats in the county.

The source of the infections are currently under investigation shared the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department in a press release Monday issued in both English and Spanish.

The cats came from two different homes and, after testing positive for influenza A which is rare in felines, the cats developed neurological illness and eventually died from the virus detailed the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

There is no evidence of local cat-to-cat, cat-to-human, and/or human-to-human spread of H5 bird flu and the risk to the general public remains low explained the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

Cats can be exposed to H5 bird flu by consuming infected birds or other animals, are in environments contaminated by the virus, and consuming unpasteurized milk from infected dairy cattle detailed the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

While transmission of H5 bird flu virus from mammal to mammal can occur, there have been no known cases of H5 bird flu transmitted from cats to humans during this nationwide outbreak stated the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

Cats infected with H5 bird flu may develop severe illness, including fever and neurological symptoms, that can progress rapidly shared the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

According to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, people who come into close contact with wild birds, wild bird feces, infected cats, infected poultry, infected cattle or their milk, have a higher risk of exposure.

How to Reduce Risk of Exposure

Avoid raw dairy and undercooked meat products: The public is advised to not eat raw cheeses or undercooked meats and to not drink raw milk. Feeding these products to your pets also increases their risk of exposure

Avoid raw milk: Even from healthy cows, unpasteurized milk can be contaminated with harmful germs that can make you and your pets sick. Freezing raw milk does not eliminate those harmful germs

Limit contact with sick animals: Avoid unprotected contact with sick or dead animals as well as surfaces and materials contaminated with bird feces

Report sick or dead birds: If you find any sick, dying, or dead birds you are asked to report those sightings to the California Department of Food and Agriculture's Sick Bird Hotline at 866-922-2473 or the United States Department of Agriculture's toll-free hotline at 866-536-7593 or online with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife here

Protect pets and poultry: Keep pets and poultry away from wild animals and birds and ensure that wild animals and birds cannot defecate in holding or housing areas

Get a seasonal flu vaccine: Everyone is encouraged to get a seasonal flu vaccine

California Department of Public Health recommended veterinary practitioners: Veterinary practitioners are asked to review CDC guidelines for safe practices while handling cats potentially infected with H5 bird flu

For questions about symptoms or potential exposure, you can call the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department Diseases Control phone line at 805-681-5280 or email the health agency at dc@sbpcphd.org.