Cream Top raw milk from Raw Farm in Fresno County linked to voluntary recall

Carpinteria, CALIF.-The owner of Pacific Health Foods in Carpinteria voluntarily removed a single batch of Creme Top whole raw milk produced by Raw Farm in Fresno County.

He said there are other raw milks to choose from.

The voluntary recall followed the detection of avian influenza better known as the bird flu virus.

The director of Santa Barbara County Public Health said it is important to note that no illnesses have been reported but Mouhanad Hammami recommends pasteurized milk.

"Consumers should immediately return any remaining product to the store where it was purchased," said Hammami.

Raw milk enthusiast Tammy Lacock said she will continue to drink other raw milk

"I've always drank raw milk because it is not pasteurized it has all the good bacteria as well as the bad which is why they are saying this might be a batch with bad," said Lacock, " But I don't know what to think about that but I say don't stop drinking raw milk because it is really good for you it is really healthy for you,"

Health food shopper Claudia Taylor said she doesn't drink raw milk , but is concerned about the virus.

"I actually think bird flu is real and I am really not ready for the next pandemic I am not looking forward to it so I follow the science," said Taylor.

Some people are concerned the incoming administration may not take recalls as seriously, but that remains to be seen.

Pacific Health Food will get reimbursed for voluntarily taking the batch in question off its shelves.

Santa Barbara County's Public Health Director said they had a call with the California Health Department today about the issue.

They recommend pasteurized milk.

Hammami said it goes through a heating process that kills harmful bacteria and viruses in milk.

For more information visit https://www.cdph.ca.gov

Your News Channel will reaction to the voluntary recall tonight on the news.