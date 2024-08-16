‘Everyone in this building has a purpose,’ Day of Hope co-ambassador praises Mission Hope Cancer Center

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Guadalupe native Eileen Hongo is using her role as one of this year's Day of Hope co-ambassadors to spread the message about the importance of health screenings and life-saving treatment being provided each day at Mission Hope Cancer Center.

Hongo, along with fellow Day of Hope co-ambassador Meghan Wells, are two Mission Hope Cancer Center patients who are serving this year as official representatives for the event.

Hongo's experience at Mission Hope first started in April 2023 when she discovered something unusual during a self-examination just months after a clean October 2022 mammogram.

"In April (2023), the lump was found, and in May, I was diagnosed," said Hongo. "Initially, I was diagnosed with Stage 1 breast cancer, and then after MRI, I was Stage 2, and then after surgery, I was Stage 3."

The diagnosis was a very surprising development for Hongo, who was living a very active and healthy lifestyle in her early 40's, with no known family history or genetic markers for breast cancer.

"After I was diagnosed, I quickly met with the surgeon here at Mission Hope, and was connected to the nurse navigators, and also informed of all of the resources available here," said Hongo.. "It's very important that people who who are diagnosed, and in a situation like mine, that they know that these resources are available to them."

Within a short period of time, just days after her diagnosis, Hongo underwent the first of two surgical procedures, beginning a long and difficult treatment process.

"I had surgery in early June of 2023, and then a second surgery in late June of 2023," said Hongo. "Due to complications and infection, I wasn't able to start chemotherapy until 12 weeks later. I think on average, it's four to six weeks. I had 16 rounds of chemo, which is roughly about five months, and then I had 35 rounds of radiation."

Hongo completed radiation earlier this year and is still going through treatment at the Santa Maria center.

"I just started hormone therapy," said Hongo. "I am considered high risk, and probably will be for five to 10 years, but I feel pretty good. I am cancer controlled. I'd love to say that I'm cancer free, but I am cancer controlled or in remission. I have normal checkups and I'm still an active patient and I probably will be for the next 10 years."

Despite going through many months of treatment at Mission Hope, which at times was both mentally and physically grueling, Hongo said she has always had a positive experience at the cancer center.

"As difficult as it is, and cancer is very ugly, you also get to experience the most beautiful parts of people around you," said Hongo. "Your community is so important and everyone in this building has a purpose, and their purpose is to to make you feel welcome, to make you feel like they are here for you and on your path for healing and they they move with intention."

Hongo added during her treatment, she always felt she was receiving care at the right place.

"You do have a choice in where you receive care," said Hongo. "I probably research too much, and I do too much, and I think too much, but I I definitely made the right decision in coming to Mission Hope. I've made a lot of good friends, and now I consider the doctors and nurses my friends because you rely on them so much, even the Marian Foundation, everyone in that room is my friend, and they've they've done so much for me, and they've supported me and offered all of the resources here."

With the most demanding of her treatment now complete, Hongo is now moving on with her life, feeling well enough to travel abroad recently.

She just returned earlier this week from a two-week long trip to Europe, with her husband Mark, visiting Spain, Italy and Croatia.

"It just it was so fulfilling," said Hongo. "I came back, decompressed. I came back with this new lens, and I was able to clear my mind, and it ended up being really a spiritual vacation. We visited so many cathedrals and holy sites, and although I was trying not to think about cance,r and trying not to do any of that, I still found myself praying for all of the people that I know in this community."

Now, as the Day of Hope co-ambassador, she is using her platform as an official representative of the annual fundraiser, and as a Mission Hope Cancer Center patient, to promote wellness and importance of the event.

"I'm definitely not someone who likes to be in the limelight," said Hongo. A lot of times this is not easy for me. However, I accepted because I was healthy and I didn't have any symptoms (prior to her cancer diagnosis), or genetic markers, and I knew that there was a purpose for me, and that purpose was to raise awareness and to make sure that the people around me take their health seriously, getting normal checkups, physicals. If there is something that doesn't feel right, be your own advocate and get it checked. I'm honored to be the ambassador for Mission Hope, honored that they chose me to do this because sharing your story could be very difficult because, you're still healing mentally and physically."

With the support of Mark, her daughter Samantha, the rest of her family, and the staff of Mission Hope, Hongo said she is in a good place as she looks to the future.

"Every day is different, that's for sure," said Hongo. "The emotions really don't go away. You have this task every single day of fighting for your health, and staying healthy and living the best life that you can. You have this new perspective and you want to be surrounded by people that have good energy, people who are rooting for you, people who aren't giving up on you because it's very easy for people to put distance because it's scary, and some people just don't know how to deal with a friend or family member with a critical illness. but I, I have been so blessed to have the support that I've had from Mission Hope, and from my mom and my sister, and my brother-in-law, and especially my husband and my daughter and it just makes such a huge difference to have that. I've had family from San Diego come and they've sat in the parking lot during my chemo treatments. They were here for my first chemo treatment. My last chemo treatment, my radiation every step of the way through my surgeries. I had someone there through my entire journey, and even today, I still have people who were checking up on me and not giving up on me."

Next Wednesday, on Aug. 21, the Day of Hope will start at 7 a.m., and will feature hundreds of volunteers located throughout the Santa Maria Valley and in South San Luis Obispo County at dozens street corners, intersections, parking lots, schools, churches and other highly visible locations.

Team members will wear bright orange colored vests and will be selling special edition $1 Santa Maria Times newspapers.

Proceeds specifically helps the cancer center provide patients with a myriad of complimentary programs and services.

Donations also allows Mission Hope to purchase new state-of-the-art equipment, allowing the center to remain on the cutting edge and forefront of cancer treatment.

The event will conclude at noon and also include a community car parade that will travel down Broadway and Main Street in Santa Maria before finishing at Mission Hope, near Marian Regional Medical Center.

The 11th Annual Day of Hope is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024 from 7 a.m. to noon.

For more information about the Day of Hope, or to make a donation, click here.