“Burned” documentary sparks awareness about firefighting gear awash in carcinogenic water repellent chemicals

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Retired Fire Capt. Richard Birt is trying to spread the word about a new documentary entitled "Burned: Protecting the Protectors" by Ethereal Films.

In the past Birt has visited fire departments in Ventura County and along the coast giving talks about fire safety around batteries and solar panels found in house fires.

Now he is trying to let firefighters everywhere know carcinogens have been found in protective gear.

Chemicals called PFAS, short for polyfluoroalkyl, are the issue.

Oscar nominated actor Mark Ruffalo, who stars in the film "Dark Waters" about cancer exposure due to chemicals, gives his final thoughts in "Burned" and urges firefighters to take action.

“Your protective wear is also awash in these forever chemicals, both on the outside and the inside," said Ruffalo, "because of their water repellent qualities these chemicals enter our bodies very easily and it’s not fair that you are literally encapsulated in these chemicals every single day every moment you do your job and so there is a movement to bring safety to the people who bring us safety. “

Diane Cotter started looking into the issue after her firefighting husband Paul got cancer.

With the help of the Last Call Foundation an independent peer reviewed study found PFAS in what firefighters call turnout gear.

In the documentary one firefighter fighting cancer said he knew of 19 of 31 firefighters diagnosed with cancer at the same fire station.

One firefighter regretted take a photo of his kids in his gear.

He said people in a labs wear protective clothing to test fire gear.

Firefighters speaking out said firefighters are dealing with cancer at rates they have never seen before.

Some are or have been treated for kidney, bladder, testicular and brain cancer.

Some in their 20s , 30s and 40s have lost their lives.

Corporate sponsors, ironically thanked at a cancer summit, have said there are not enough PFAS to be concerned about in gear, but firefighters are not so sure.

It has been difficult and costly to test for chemicals.

Gram Peaslee published a study that got noticed.

In the documentary Dr. Peaslee said “The PFAB in the coating is there to keep them water proof, so to keeping them dry is essential, but you don’t have to use PFAS to keep yourself dry and the companies that insisted they didn’t use it which was pretty easy to prove that they did."

Firefighters believe getting new gear without PFAS is ugently needed and has won the support of President Biden.

Many firefighters thought most of their cancers came from gasses released from burning combustibles and building debris.

Now they believe gear meant to keep them safe is killing them.

At the least, they want to send a warning and spark change.

Birt urges firefighters to reduce exposure by only wearing gear while on calls and not in the fire house.

He said gear should be kept in a container with a lid.

"If you have to wear your turnout gear fill out an exposure report form every time," said Birt.

Those forms will add up and get the attention of higher-ups.

They hope manufacturers and chemical makers will join their fight and donate to solutions.

For a link to see the film for free visit https://youtu.be/gZUKP7iheu0?