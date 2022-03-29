Central Coast Hotline to receive state-of-art upgrades, including new texting service

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- A sizable charitable donation will soon provide Central Coast Hotline with essential state-of-the-art equipment upgrades, the creation of a new texting service, and other significant improvements.

Must! Charities will provide $546,000 to Transitions-Mental Health Association (TMHA), which operates the 24-hour call-in crisis center, to help fund the transformational changes.

The grant will specifically replace an outmoded phone system, add a 24/7 texting service intended to reach young adults, as well as continue an innovative Brief Therapy Clinic, and move the entire Hotline headquarters into a new building.

"This project is a culmination of collaborating with Transitions-Mental Health Association and proactively approaching a social need that we are seeing and experiencing every day in ou community," says Becky Gray, Executive Director of Must! Charities. "What we love about this project is it is a rapid expansion project so we can more quickly meet the urgent needs facing people in our region. Our hope is it will become a model for other counties in California."

Central Coast Hotline (formerly SLO Hotline) is a 24-hour, free and confidential call center that has served San Luis Obispo County since 1970.

In 2021, the program was rebranded as Central Coast Hotline in an effort to reach out and include communities in Santa Barbara County.

According to Hotline, over the last four years, it has received more than 10,000 calls annually, ranging from crisis and suicide prevention to general inquiries about mental health resources.

Central Coast Hotline can reached at any time at (800) 783-0607.

For more information about Transitions-Mental Health Association, click here.