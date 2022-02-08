State mask mandate rules changing but each county will decide how and when

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The State of California will relax the indoor mask mandate rules February 15, but each county will still make its own decisions based on the COVID 19 impacts.



So far health leaders on the Central Coast say there will be no changes in Santa Barbara, Ventura or San Luis Obispo Counties.



The winter surge has been significant here with a rapid rise in cases beginning in late December. Hospitals have been challenged but have not reached their capacity. ICU numbers and other data are posted regularly on the Santa Barbara County Health Department dashboard page.



Health officials continue to say high risk people should not drop their protections too fast and the virus is still present and spreading.



For concerts and other large events state health officials say for gatherings of more than 1,000 people, there will be a requirement to show proof of vaccinations or negative tests for those attending. Anyone who is unvaccinated will be required to wear a mask.



For even larger events, outdoors with more than 10,000 people there will be no vaccination requirement but masks are recommended.

Governor Gavin Newsom said Monday, “On February 15, California’s statewide indoor mask requirement will expire. Unvaccinated people must still wear masks in indoor public settings,” he said.

The state health department said, less than 20% of the state’s population remain unvaccinated.

Watch tonight on Newschannel 3-11-12.

More details, videos and photos will be added here later today.