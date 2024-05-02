Monterey to San Luis Obispo County motorcycle chase ends 25-year-old man’s arrest for driving 140 mph and evading officers

TEMPLETON, Calif. – The California Highway Patrol reported officers arrested a 25-year-old Greenfield man in Templeton following a motorcycle chase from Monterey County where the driver exceeded 140 mph and evaded police officers.

The chase started Thursday morning around 7:49 a.m. when a King City CHP officer attempted to overtake the high-speed motorcycle traveling 130 mph on southbound Highway 101 in the vicinity of Jolon Road within Monterey County, according to CHP.

The agency reported that within minutes, a CHP helicopter located the motorcycle matching the description traveling in the area at a speed of 110 mph.

The CHP Helicopter H-70 continued to track the high-speed motorcycle until an officer was able to get into position to attempt to stop the driver. However, CHP said despite multiple attempts both in Monterey County and then in San Luis Obispo County, the rider intentionally accelerated to speeds in excess of 140 mph while splitting traffic prior to fleeing westbound on State Route 46 West towards Cambria.

East of the Vineyard Drive roundabout, CHP said officers once again attempted to stop the motorcycle and the rider passed over double yellow lines at high rates of speed in an attempt to elude capture.

Once at the roundabout, CHP reported the rider fled southbound on Vineyard Drive until CHP units intercepted him and prevented further flight.

The rider, identified as the 25-year-old Greenfield man, was arrested and booked without further incident for a violation felony evading of a peace officer, according to CHP.