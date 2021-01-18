MLK Day: NewsChannel partners with Vitalant for Day of Service blood drive
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday. The federal holiday is a national day of service, calling on Americans to give back, honoring the the civil rights icon.
As part of MLK's ongoing legacy, NewsChannel 3-12 has partnered up again with Vitalant for our annual MLK Day Blood Drive. Several locations across the Central Coast are participating, making it easier than ever to give the gift of a blood donation.
Due to COVID-19 demand for blood is at an all-time high. Blood banks just can't keep up with the demand. And due to stay-at-home orders many blood drives have been canceled during the pandemic.
Today is your chance to give back!
Vitalant locations in Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo are accepting donations from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Locations in Santa Barbara and Ventura will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
VITALANT BLOOD DRIVE LOCATIONS
- SANTA MARIA: 1770 S Broadway, Santa Maria, CA 93454
- SAN LUIS OBISPO: 4119 Broad St, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
- SANTA BARBARA: 4213 State St, Santa Barbara, CA 93110
- VENTURA: 2223 Eastman Ave, Ventura, CA 93003
