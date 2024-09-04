Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo City Council

Fire teams on the scene of 356-acre vegetation fire in southeastern San Luis Obispo County

Image courtesy of Pacific Gas and Electric Company
By
today at 10:46 am
Published 10:50 am

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Fire teams are on the scene of an approximately 356-acre vegetation fire near 18888 Chimineas Ranch Road in southeastern San Luis Obispo County.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, this is a joint response between the county-based fire department and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.

This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo City Council
Bureau of Land Management
KEYT
San Luis Obispo County Fire Department
vegetation fire

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content