Fire teams on the scene of 356-acre vegetation fire in southeastern San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Fire teams are on the scene of an approximately 356-acre vegetation fire near 18888 Chimineas Ranch Road in southeastern San Luis Obispo County.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, this is a joint response between the county-based fire department and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.

This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.