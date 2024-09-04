Steve Bridge
|Candidate Name:
|Steve Bridge
|Position Sought:
|Lompoc City Council – District 1
|Website / Social Media:
|www.bridge4council.com
Facebook: Bridge4Council
Instagram: @Bridge4Council
|Why are you running for office?
|To bring common sense to the council, stabilize utilities, focus on road repair and support police and fire.
|What makes you qualified for this position?
|40 years of business experience, 4+ years on planning commission, parks and rec commissioner, economic development commission, Flower Festival President, Founder of Certain Sparks Music Foundation, BoD Foundation that oversees Wounded Warrior, Barking Park, Senior Center, Lompoc Trails, and River Bend Children's Moto Cross.
|What are the two hardest issues facing the candidate who wins the office you are running for?
|Homeless and effectively managing City Services (Utilities, Roads, Fire and Police).
|How do you plan to address the issue of inflation and its impacts on your constituents if elected?
|The best way to handle inflation at a local level is disciplined management of city services.
|What major crime issues do you plan to address if elected and how?
|Bringing attention and support for the youth in our community such as Future Lompoc. Ensure that Law Enforcement is adequately staffed. Create programs to focus on auto theft.
|How do you plan to address the issue of housing if elected?
|Focus on streamlining permitting processes and reducing impact fees where possible.
|What do you hope to accomplish in your first year in office if elected?
|Increase citizen's access, stabilize utility costs, create a plan to address improved roads, and improve public safety retention.
|What actions do you plan to take to reduce political divide?
|Reach out to all sides. I am uniquely qualified due to my relationships and trust with all political elements in the community.