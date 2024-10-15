Skip to Content
Local Measures

2024 California Ballot: Measure Y

today at 12:49 pm
Published 12:59 pm

Measure Y: Provide Hope Elementary School District with a $40.3 million, 30-year bond intended to address the needs of students through modernization and renovation projects. Residents would pay $19 per $100,000 of assessed value.

"Yes" Vote: A "yes" vote would provide the District with the $40.3 million bond to make safety improvements, renovations to classrooms and restrooms, and improve play fields. Residents would pay $19 per $100,000 of assessed value for 30 years.

"No" Vote: A "no" vote would not provide the District with the $40.3 million, 30-year bond.

Alissa Orozco

