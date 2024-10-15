Skip to Content
2024 California Ballot: Measure H

Measure H: Increase the Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT) from 12% to 14%. TOT, generally known as a "hotel tax" or "bed tax," is a tax imposed on short-term occupancy at a hotel, motel, short-term rental, etc. Proceeds of the tax would be paid into the City's general fund and would be available to the City of Santa Barbara for any lawful purpose.

"Yes" Vote: A "yes" vote would approve the proposed TOT increase to 14%.

"No" Vote: A "no" vote would reject the proposed TOT increase, leaving the TOT rate at 12%.

