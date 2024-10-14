2024 California Ballot: Measure I

Measure I: Increase the city's sales and use tax by .50%, going from 8.75% to 9.25%. the City Council proposed the Measure to enable the City of Santa Barbara to provide essential local services including:

Improving housing affordability

Maintaining 911 emergency fire, paramedic, and police response

Keeping local fire stations open

Addressing homelessness

Retaining local businesses and jobs

"Yes" Vote: A "yes" vote would impose a .50% increase on existing local sales and use tax.

"No" Vote: A "no" vote would not impose a .50% increase on existing local sales and use tax.