Skip to Content
Local Measures

2024 California Ballot: Measure I

KEYT
By
today at 4:26 pm
Published 4:38 pm

Measure I: Increase the city's sales and use tax by .50%, going from 8.75% to 9.25%. the City Council proposed the Measure to enable the City of Santa Barbara to provide essential local services including:

  • Improving housing affordability
  • Maintaining 911 emergency fire, paramedic, and police response
  • Keeping local fire stations open
  • Addressing homelessness
  • Retaining local businesses and jobs

"Yes" Vote: A "yes" vote would impose a .50% increase on existing local sales and use tax.

"No" Vote: A "no" vote would not impose a .50% increase on existing local sales and use tax.

Article Topic Follows: Local Measures

Jump to comments ↓

Alissa Orozco

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content