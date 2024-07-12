Dawn Addis

Why are you running for office?

I am the incumbent for Assembly District 30. If I have the honor of being re-elected, I will continue to make sure the Central Coast has a leader in the State Assembly who works as hard as the people here. We need a representative with a proven record of fiscal responsibility and accountability–which I have.



During this budget process, I have focused on creating a balanced budget while protecting funding for our public schools and residents most in need. We need someone who will work to lower the cost of living, address homelessness, improve public safety, and protect our pristine environment. I have been working to do this and would be honored to continue doing so.

What makes you qualified for this position?

I am a public school teacher and a mom of two, and it has been my great privilege to fight for our Central Coast in the State Assembly for the last two years. In that time, I’m proud to say that I have accomplished a great deal. I successfully passed legislation to protect childhood survivors of sexual assault, increase housing for seniors and students, and protect mobile home residents. I also brought close to $5 million in State funds back to the Central Coast for important infrastructure and community projects. I am the founder and inaugural Chair of the California Legislative Central Coast Caucus. I am a member of the standing committees on Education, Military and Veterans Affairs, Water Parks and Wildlife, and Government Organizations. With over 20 years of service to the Central Coast as an Assemblymember, City Council Member, Citizens Finance Advisory Committee Member, and teacher, I will continue working tirelessly to ensure our communities have a voice in Sacramento.

What are the two hardest issues facing the candidate who wins the office you are running for?

Fiscal responsibility and accountability are essential to California’s success. This year’s budget shortfall–largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing challenges that were created–must be a focus of the legislature. We should not run large deficits while our economy continues to grow. It is imperative to bring our spending in line with our revenues and ensure we are on solid ground for the future. My approach to the budget negotiations has been to evaluate the costs of proposed legislation, assess program efficiency, and carefully consider non-essential spending to maintain important programs and services for children, families, and seniors–including public education. I believe the budget reflects our values, and I am focused on protecting the important gains we have made for the Central Coast’s communities. Our State has a dynamic and strong economy. We are well-positioned to bounce back–and I believe we will. If I have the honor of serving another term, I’ll work to keep our budget balanced while making the necessary investments.



I was a public school teacher in special education and English language development for over twenty years before serving in the legislature so I know first-hand how important it is that we have strong public education. Now, I have been appointed Chair of the Select Committee in Serving Students with Disabilities in California and a Member of the Education Committee. Our challenge is protecting education funding and ensuring schools are safe and welcoming places to learn and grow. Last year, I passed two education bills, and this year, I have introduced six more to promote safe, affordable, and inclusive education. I am a strong supporter of efforts to protect students from fentanyl on school campuses. If I have the honor of being re-elected, I will continue to focus on funding, safety, and high-quality public education for California’s students.

How do you plan to address the issue of inflation and its impacts on your constituents if elected?

The Central Coast is expensive enough, and we have to act. I am working to tackle rising utility rates by increasing transparency for electric and gas utility capital spending and stopping spiraling utility rate increases. I introduced several bills to lower housing costs, and I am proud to report that the Governor signed my bills into law. These new laws will help increase housing for seniors and students and protect mobile-home residents from egregious violations. If I have the honor of being re-elected, I will continue to work tirelessly to increase affordability, transparency, and fiscal responsibility.

What major crime issues do you plan to address if elected and how?

As a teacher and a mother, creating safe communities for children, families, and local businesses is critically important. In 2023, my bill to lift the civil statute of limitations on child sex abuse was signed into law – making California a national leader in providing justice for these heinous crimes. This year, I have fought to enact legislation to address retail theft, continue to increase justice for child sex assault, and make sure our schools and institutions have the tools they need to recognize and prevent child abuse.

How do you plan to address the issue of housing if elected?

Dignified housing is the cornerstone of a thriving community. In 2023, I passed legislation to increase housing for seniors and students and to protect mobile home residents. I am currently working to address the rising costs of utilities by creating more transparency and limiting rate increases. I am also championing legislation to improve emergency evacuation planning for mobile home park residents. During the budget process, I fought to preserve funding for affordable housing on the Central Coast and across California. People on the Central Coast deserve dignified, affordable, and safe housing.

What do you hope to accomplish in your first year in office if elected?

I am the incumbent for Assembly District 30. In my first year in office, I brought close to $5 million dollars to the Central Coast for important infrastructure and community projects. I also passed legislation to increase housing for seniors and students, protect mobile home residents, and expand justice for child sex abuse survivors. Additionally, I founded the first-ever California Central Coast Legislative Caucus so that our communities have a stronger voice in the State Capitol. During my second year in office, I am continuing my work to protect children from abuse, stop out-of-control utility rate increases, ensure high-quality public education, and increase affordable housing. If re-elected, I will continue to be a strong advocate for the needs of people across the Central Coast.

What actions do you plan to take to reduce political divide?