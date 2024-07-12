Dalila Epperson

Why are you running for office?

Parental Rights, Safety, Crime, the gutting of Prop 13, Floating Wind Turbines on our coastline- all are why I am running to represent district 30. My opponent is on the opposite spectrum of all the issues. She co-authored legislation so that our parcel tax can be raised by a simple majority vote instead of 2/3. We will not be able to own a home in California if this goes through.

What makes you qualified for this position?

I was on two Congressional campaign teams; Owned 2 small businesses; and am a concerned parent for what has happened in our schools, schoolboards, and curriculum.

What are the two hardest issues facing the candidate who wins the office you are running for?

Because Democrats have the supermajority, I will be able to reach across the isle and work with my Assembly members. Being a grassroots leader in my county I have skills that will assist me in accomplishing this.

How do you plan to address the issue of inflation and its impacts on your constituents if elected?

The deregulation of businesses is critical and I will do this immediately. When we deregulate the economy is free to thrive.

What major crime issues do you plan to address if elected and how?

We need to make crime illegal again and I will author legislation that will hold criminals accountable...again.

How do you plan to address the issue of housing if elected?

Throwing money at this problem has not helped even a little. Our homeless need help, not places to live to continue their addictive lifestyles, or continue spinning because of a mental illness. My legislation will make officials place our homeless people into facilities that will address their personal problems that made them homeless in the first place. The end result will be they will have the option to be thriving citizens of society once again.

What do you hope to accomplish in your first year in office if elected?

Work with my Assembly and State Senate members to create legislation that will hold criminals accountable, help the homeless get real help, and protect parental rights, among other items that come up.

What actions do you plan to take to reduce political divide?