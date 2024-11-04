Central Coast voters getting thousands of ballots in before the polls close

SOLVANG, Calif. - We're just hours away from the polls opening for the General Election on the Central Coast and across the nation. For many it is the most important election of their lifetime.

Voters casting their ballots today in the Santa Ynez Valley were among the 244,000 to recieve them the first week in October.

Ken Spaar dropped off his ballot at the Solvang Veterans Building, in a secure drop box. "I wanted to make sure I got it in today. I thought long and hard about my choices," he said.

Tracy Koskin was like many who said it took a little extra time to go through the propositions and measures. "I knew who I was going to vote for but I needed time to vote on all of the propositions," she said.

Stacy Beard agrees: "Some little bit of some research and reading. I'm confident in my voting."

Most voters were not going to miss this election, but also didn't want to vote in the first week. "I usually do drop off ballot and just life got busy and I wasn't able to put it in the regular ballot so I thought we have this here," said Koskin.

A longtime voter was in by the deadline and it was a sense of patriotism. Mike Belko said, "I've been voting since I was 18, so it is very important to vote and be an American."

Charlie Boggess is a first time voter and reviewed the election materials with his family. "Not that we influenced each other or anything but it was a family thing we all read through the booklet that tells you what they are actually saying the propositions and stuff ."

It's an anxious time for voters. The stakes are high on many levels.

Koskin said, " I am very – um – relieved and just praying for a positive outcome."

When the polls close at 8 p.m. on election day, the ballot drop boxes are locked up as well.