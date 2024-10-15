Santa Barbara Councilwoman faces two challengers in First District race

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – On Nov. 5, voters will decide who will represent Santa Barbara's First District located on the Eastside of the city.

Incumbent Alejandra Gutierrez is facing two challengers.

When voters elected Gutierrez in November of 2021, she was the new face of the Santa Barbara City Council.

Since then, she has served as Mayor Pro Tempore and on a number of committees.

Now Guttierez is being challenged for her city council seat.

During one of several debates, she said an illness caused her to miss meetings during her tenure.

And stolen campaign signs haven't stopped her from speaking to Eastside voters.

"I am running because I want to continue work that I started and I have done and supported and voted on great policies that are moving the city forward with housing, building the economy again, being inclusive of all of the neighborhoods in the city also putting emphasis in our green spaces," said Gutierrez.

She rents from family and plans to stay put.

"We are living at a very critical time in the community it is divided with so many issues and I think the aftermath of COVID and being rooted here I have skin in the game I am not going anywhere."

When asked about her top priorities to her constituents she said;

"Definitely bringing in more economic vitality into the Milpas corridor and the larger city with the downtown creating a more effective and realistic housing solution to the housing crisis we have , focusing and creating a long-term infrastructure plan and supporting emergency preparedness for the city."

As for the 1/2 cent sales tax, she is not a fan but is okay with letting voters decide.

"I don't believe in a regressive sales tax to balance our books and I understand that it is a need we are in a deficit right now I don't think it is appropriate."

Here is her takeaway.

"I am a local and my experience being in the job already I have built a lot of relationships already for the community."

Wendy Santamaria is challenging Gutierrez for the Eastside seat on the council.

"My full-time job is actually as a labor union organizer," said Santamaria.

Although it's a nonpartisan seat Santamaria is on the Democratic party's mailer slate.

"I felt wonderful I feel ready to keep this campaign moving forward we are already getting great feedback from it."

She said her top issues include. "addressing the housing crisis, climate resiliency against floods and power outages and making sure that our local businesses thrive."

She hopes voters can see differences between the candidates.

"Between myself and the incumbent I am very much for our working-class population, I am a huge supporter of tenant protections and building more affordable housing I am somebody that has been showing up for years, for nearly a decade in this community," said Santamaria, "I have built great relationships at City Hall and I haven't even been elected yet, so you just wait until I am."

Santamaria supports the half-cent sales tax measure.

"I have been speaking to city staff and the sales tax would be a way to preserve jobs and keep community resources like the libraries from closing,"

She wants voters to know about her campaign.

"We have a huge campaign funded and supported by local grassroots families we have the support of city workers, labor unions and other groups in the community, membership based because we know that any day any campaign can be out-funded but you can't outwork people power and that is what we have," said Santamaria.

Another candidate is running for his 7th time.

Cruzito Herrera said he is trying to get the word out about his campaign after not being invited to participate in debates.

"I'm a recipient of public housing and I'm proud of it," said Herrera," I run a frugal campaign to realize that we empower people through our education and through our action."

Herrera is not a fan of the 1/2 cent sales tax.

"Totally against it, we shouldn't be riding and balancing out a budget on a half-cent sales tax to offset the 7.1 budget deficit."

Herrera's goal is to revitalize Milpas [Street] without kicking decisions down the road.

Voters will have their say on election day in Santa Barbara.