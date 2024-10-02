Santa Barbara County Elections Office shares details about ballot arrivals with residents

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Elections Office issued the press release below detailing when ballots will arrive in the mail for Santa Barbara County residents.

The Santa Barbara County Elections Office announced today that official Vote-by-Mail ballots and voting materials will be delivered to the United States Post Office by October 7th. Registered voters are asked to check their mailboxes for their ballot and related voter information guides which should reach them within the next 5-10 days. The vote-by-mail packet will contain several items:

the voter’s official ballot

instructions for voting and returning the ballot

A ballot return envelope with a unique barcode that allows the Elections Office to verify the signature of the voter on the envelope with the voter’s registration record. This may be the signature on the voter registration card submitted by the voter or the signature on the voter’s driver’s license if they registered to vote at the DMV. It is important that the voter verifies that their name is printed on the envelope (the ballot doesn’t belong to another person living at the same address), signs the envelope, and encloses the ballot in the return envelope.

If a voter receives a ballot for a person who is no longer living at the address, please:

Mark the box on the bottom left corner of the outgoing envelope and return the packet to a mail carrier

OR

Write “No longer at this address” on the outside envelope and return it to a mail carrier

Ballots may be returned by mail (postmarked by Election Day, November 5), returned in person to one of three election offices (locations listed below), to any polling place on Election Day, or an official ballot drop boxes located throughout the County.

A list of polling places and official drop box locations can be found at www.sbcvote.com.

Voters can sign up to track their ballot at WheresMyBallot.sos.ca.gov.

Voters can check their registration status, look up their polling place, and find their ballot’s status by using the look-up tool at voterstatus.sos.ca.gov or calling the Elections Office at 800-722-8683.

Register online at registertovote.ca.gov/ or request a registration form by calling 800-722-8683. Voter registration forms are available at local DMV offices, post offices and public libraries.

Santa Barbara Elections Main Office (4440-A Calle Real) Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday, November 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Santa Maria Elections Branch Office (511 Lakeside Parkway, Ste. 134) Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. beginning October 5 and on Saturday, November 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lompoc Elections Branch Office (401 E. Cypress, Suite 102) – 8 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. beginning October 29 on Saturday, November 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.