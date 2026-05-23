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Eagle Scout Project rolls out cyclists repair station

Eagle Scout Project rolled out to help cyclists make repairs
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today at 8:44 pm
Published 8:26 pm

SUMMERLAND, Calif. (keyt) May is CycleMAYnia and National Bike Month.

That makes it the perfect time to roll out a Cyclist Repair Station along a popular bike route.

It is Eli LoMonaco's Eagle Scout Project.

The new place for cyclists to stop and tune up is located at Summerland Memorial Park near the Summerland Fire Station.

Troop 50 members and parents were on hand for the dedication.

"I wanted to install this bike repair station because I'm very into biking," said LoMonaco, "and I've seen several of these stands, everywhere I've gone biking.

Scouts hope to add a water bottle refill station in the future. 

Carpinteria Lumber, South Coast Firefighter Foundation and Carpinteria Summerland Fire contributed to the Eagle Scout Project.

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Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

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