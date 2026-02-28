Bike4Kids Celebration encourages kids to enjoy the outdoors

GOLETA, Calif. (KEYT) Kids received new bicycles thanks to a Bike4Kids campaign.

It took place a the United Boys and Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County in Goleta.

The Boys and Girls Club Chief Development Officer Taylor Swan said it was their first Bike4Kids event.

A jog-a-thon style event helped raise the funds for the bicycles.

"We got to buy 70 bikes for kids today. there's so much excitement and hope and there's so much opportunity where i think that a lot of times they didn't think they would be able to have something like this. So for them to be able to try something new and to be a little bit nervous or to be so excited," said Swan.

They got to decorate their helmets with stickers, too.

Bike4Kids founder Kirk Greene was on hand during Saturday's giveaway.

"We put together 70 bikes yesterday that came in boxes and assembled them and made sure they were ready to go," said Greene.

Greene said it is a way to get kids off their technology.

"Last year I committed to ride my bike 5000 miles and raise $10,000. at the end of the year, I was at 6201 miles and $20,000. I really told them, put down your smartphone, turn off the video game, get on a bicycle and go outside, enjoy the prettiest place on earth, you got sun, you got blue skies and just get out and have some fun and get some exercise," said Greene.

Children of all enjoyed took his advice and enjoyed the ride.

For more information visit https://unitedbgc.org