Surf’s Up for Rincon Classic

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) Surfers of all ages from the 805 area code converged on the Rincon for the 2026 Rincon Classic.

They turned out watch or compete on the first day of the 2026 Channel Islands Surfboards Rincon Classic presented by Merrick Lager and produced by Surf Happens.

It is located off of Bates Rd. near the the Santa Barbara and Ventura County line.

Hawk Modisette, 16, of Carpinteria enjoyed the conditions.

"I am super glad they picked this weekend it was super fun out there just perfect Rincon practically everyone pretty stoked it is a really good day," said Modisette.

Locals and tourists alike enjoyed the action.

Keith and Patti Markstrum of Wassa Wisconson watched it for the first time.

"We have never been here before we have heard a lot about it we stay in Santa Barbara every year and thought we got ti make it is is fascinating, makes me want to on a board and i have never been in my life," said Keith Markstrum.

Longtime surfers who keep an eye on the area can often be found in the so-called pit.

Chris Cochrane is one of them.

He competed in the 55 and older Legends surf competition.

"The waves were the biggest I have seen them in this contest this is my 4th time I don't think I have ever seen them this big since I started doing this."

Our News Channel forecaster Shawn Quinn competed again this year as well.

Most of the participants surf all year preparing for the chosen Rincon Classic weekend.