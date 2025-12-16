Elks Bazaar Helping Fund Charities During the Holidays

GOLETA, Calif. (KEYT) - This holiday season you can get some impressive deals on unique gifts while helping out many charities at the same time.

The seventh annual holiday bazaar is underway in the lobby at the Santa Barbara Elks #613 in Goleta.

The event began earlier this month, but there are many items left and many new gifts coming out to the tables as sales are made.

They include jewelry, crafts, cards, one of a kind treasures, decorations, and collectibles. Some items you won't find anywhere else.

Bunny Delorie, who is coordinating the bazaar with the Elks, says, "everything in this room is donated by lodge members and or made by our lodge members and we raised a lot of money for our lodge and for charities."

Those stopping by can also buy raffle tickets for gift baskets at a special table and the funds will go to several charities including Teddy Bear Cancer non-profit, local veterans and children with disabilities.

There are also several trees full of over $200-dollars in gifts or cash you can win with a raffle ticket you drop in the box under your favorite tree.

You don't have to be an Elks member to visit the bazaar at 150 N. Kellogg.

