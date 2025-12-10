A Holiday Search is Underway in Solvang for the Nissers

SOLVANG, Calif. (KEYT) – A fun holiday search is underway throughout Solvang for the next few weeks.

As part of the ongoing Julefest event there is a city-wide hunt for the Solvang Nisser, which is the Danish name for “gnome.”

A group of Nissers have been placed around downtown in public spaces.

The Solvang visitor center has a list of clues to the various hiding spots for those who are on the quest to find the Nissers.

Susan Lee at the Solvang Visitor Center said, "we've got people coming from all over Solvang, from all over the world even. People from other countries and doing it and it's fantastic. We love it. We love sharing all of Solvang fun."

Those who get all ten locations will be given a special Julefest keepsake.

You are asked to take pictures of the Nisser locations and show them to a visitors center staff member to get the prize.

The event runs through the first week in June.

(More details, video and photos will be added here later today.)