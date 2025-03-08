Skip to Content
Community Events

International Women’s Day events celebrated up and down the coast

Tracy Lehr
CARPINTERIA, Calif.- International Women's Day began with marches and speaking events up and down the coast.

One celebration at the Carpinteria Women's Club included live music.

It also had information booths and vendors.

Lisa Guravitz, the co-president of the nonpartisan Santa Barbara Women's Political Committee, said the fight for women's rights is far from over.

"Women are not in the constitution as a matter of fact, we still don't have the Equal Right Amendment, I know a lot of people think it passed years ago but no it has not. " said Guravitz," Well, we have enough state's that passed it, we just don't have the will of the powers at the top to say it is a done deal."

The day honors people who fought for women's rights throughout history.

It is also dedicated to educating, elevating and inspiring the next generation of women who will lead the way.

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

