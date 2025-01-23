Warmer Temperatures Makes Perfect for Community Fun! Everything Happening this Weekend on the Central Coast

The weather is getting warmer – slowly but surely. Don't let a little rain and cold stop you from some fun community events! Here's what's going on this weekend near and far:

SANTA BARBARA - SOUTH COUNTY

Yoga at the Wharf ~ Sunday, January 26th in Santa Barbara

📍Stearns Wharf

⏰ 8:30am - 10:00am

🪩 Bring your yoga mat, sunglasses, water, and enjoy some goodness. This is a donation class / fundraiser for Direct Relief and their LA Fire efforts. Learn more here.

Snow Leopard Festival ~ Sunday, January 26th in Santa Barbara

📍Santa Barbara Zoo

⏰ 10:00am - 3:00pm

🪩 80 tons of snow for sledding and snow play is in the forecast at the Santa Barbara Zoo for this frosty festival. Kids can watch snow leopards and other animals join in on the fun and enjoy some fun activities. Learn more here.

Mania: Abba Tribute ~ Sunday, January 26th in Santa Barbara

📍Lobero Theatre

⏰ 6:00pm

🪩 Mania: The ABBA Tribute delivers an authentic and unforgettable tribute to the legendary Swedish band. Stunning costumes and energetic choreography will take you right back to the 70s era. Learn more here.

17th Annual Community Seed Swap ~ Sunday, January 26th in Santa Barbara

📍Santa Barbara Arts Workshop

⏰ 11:00am - 4:00pm

🪩 Hundreds attend this event every year to share seed and gardening knowledge with other gardeners, beekeepers, and farmers. Bring your own seeds, plants, and knowledge to share. The event will also feature live music, and food & drinks! Learn more here.

Paula Poundstone LIVE ~ Friday, January 24th in Santa Barbara

📍Lobero Theatre

⏰ 7:30pm

🪩 Comedian Paula Poundstone is stopping by Santa Barbara for a night of stand-up comedy. Paula has starred in several HBO specials, including Cats, Cops and Stuff, and two television series, both entitled The Paula Poundstone Show. Learn more here.

Film Screening : "The Shining" ~ January 24th & 25th in Santa Barbara

📍SBIFF Film Center

⏰ 9:00pm

🪩 The Film Center will be showing The Shining as part of their Classic and New-Genre Films Series. "A family heads to an isolated hotel for the winter, where a sinister presence influences the father into violence." Learn more here.

Family Movie Matinee - The Sandlot ~ Sunday, January 26th in Carpinteria

📍Alcazar Theatre

⏰ 2:30pm

🪩 Carpinteria Valley Little League is sponsoring a screening The Sandlot! You can come out to watch this baseball classic and sign up your child for the 2025 season. Admission is $7, free-entry for Registered Players for the 2025 season. Learn more here.

Goleta Farmer's Market ~ Sunday, January 26th in Goleta

📍Camino Real Marketplace

⏰ 10:00am - 2:00pm

🪩 Every Sunday, local famers lay out a beautiful and bright display of fresh products. Come shop and socialize! This weekend's market will feature music from Jazz, Rock & Blues musician David Tovar. Learn more here.

Winter Bird Count 4 Kids ~ Saturday, January 25th in Goleta

📍Lake Los Carneros Park

⏰ 9:00am - 12:00pm

🪩 Children ages 8-16 can join in on this educational, free event where they can learn about the various birds in our region. They'll be taught how to use binoculars, learn from local bird experts, and the first 75 participants will get a free t-shirt! Learn more here.

SANTA MARIA - NORTH COUNTY

Snow Day ~ Saturday, January 25th in Orcutt

📍Upward Bound Preschool

⏰ 10:00am - 1:00pm

🪩 A local preschool will be hosting a free snow day that is open to the public! Kids can come play in the snow and do some sledding. Recommended for children elementary ages and younger. Learn more here.

Ukulele Lessons ~ Every Saturday in Santa Maria

📍Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum

⏰ 1:00pm - 2:00pm

🪩 This weekly class will teach students some musical skills and they can even enjoy the museum afterwards. Kids are invited to bring their own ukulele, if not, one can be provided for them. Learn more here.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY

Banff Centre: Mountain Film Festival ~ January 24th & 25th in San Luis Obispo

📍Fremont Theater

⏰ 7:00pm

🪩 The Banff Mountain Film Festival brings the best mountain films to your community. Each night features 7 to 9 diverse films, from heart-pounding escapades to beautifully narrated tales of wild places and unforgettable experiences. Learn more here.

Songs of Solace - Benefit concert for L.A Fire Relief ~ Sunday, January 26th in San Luis Obispo

📍Rod & Hammer Rock

⏰ 12:00pm - 8:00pm

🪩 This benefit event will showcase the best local talent in the county, with 100% of ticket sales going directly to the California Fire Foundation. Rod & Hammer’s will also donate ALL proceeds from Wildfire Resilience Straight Bourbon bottle sales made during the event to the California Fire Foundation. Learn more here.

The Aluminum Show ~ Saturday, January 25th in Arroyo Grande

📍Clark Center for the Performing Arts

⏰ 7:30pm

🪩 This unforgettable show is one you won't want to miss. Aluminum-made industrial materials to life, telling the thrilling story of a brave astronaut. The show has high energy performance combined with dynamic dance, captivating visual theater, and plenty of humor. Learn more here.

Cambria Art and Wine Festival ~ January 25th & 26th in Cambria

📍Main Street

⏰ 10:00am

🪩 A whole weekend of food and drinks, art shopping, and wine tasting awaits you. Events will take place throughout the village, including artist demonstrations, hands-on opportunities, and ticket sales for a raffle. Learn more here.

VENTURA COUNTY

Native Plant Fest ~ Saturday, January 25th in Oxnard

📍Community Park East

⏰ 11:00am - 4:00pm

🪩 This plant fest showcases native plant-inspired culture, food, and traditions. Visitors can expect local vendors, musical performances, food trucks, educational workshops, and much more! Learn more here.

Chinese New Year Gala ~ Saturday, January 25th in Camarillo

📍Pleasant Valley Senior Center

⏰ 11:00am - 4:00pm

🪩 Come celebrate the year of the snake. This community event will celebrate asian culture with traditional dances, music, food, raffles, and games! Learn more here.