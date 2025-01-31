Hunting event aimed at reducing hogs for a good cause

By KTBS Staff

BRYCELAND, Louisiana (KTBS) — On average, $76 million in agriculture damage is done to the lands of Louisiana every year. That damage is done by feral hogs.

Feral hogs are found in all 64 parishes with a population estimated at 700,000. One local event hopes to put a small dent in those numbers for a good cause.

It’s the eighth annual Bryceland Hog-A-Gras. Hogs can be harvested in Bienville, Webster, Claiborne, Lincoln, Jackson and Winn parishes starting Friday afternoon through Sunday morning.

All the money raised from the event will go to CASA serving Bienville, Claiborn, and Jackson parishes.

More information can be found on the Bryceland Hog-A-Gras Facebook page.

