LMPD calls woman an ‘angel’ after stopping man from jumping off 2nd Street Bridge

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — Louisville Metro Police Department is praising a woman after she helped stop a man from jumping off the Clark Memorial Bridge (Second Street Bridge) over the weekend.

LMPD said officers were dispatched to the bridge around 5 p.m. Sunday about a man in crisis who wanted to jump.

Police said that a woman who was out on her daily run spotted the man and “did everything in her power” to stop the man from jumping. Video from police shows the man start to climb over the railing, which is when the woman grabs him. An officer comes running and they pull him back onto the bridge.

LMPD said the woman had already physically stopped the man from jumping once before any officers were on the scene.

Once the officer and woman pulled the man back onto the bridge sidewalk, they called for extra help and the man was transported for treatment.

“The man was in crisis. He had an angel on the bridge that day that was just out for her daily run. She didn’t have to do anything. She could have jogged right past and went about her day. Her character and morals are demonstrated with her willingness to get involved… and save a life,” LMPD said in a statement on Facebook.

