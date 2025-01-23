Deputies: Man admits to sexually battering young child, recording video for social media

By Bob Hazen

OCALA, Florida (WESH) — An Ocala man is in jail after accusations that he sexually abused a child and recorded video of it.

Detectives say they first found out the suspect had been uploading child sexual abuse videos online before realizing he actually made at least one of the videos himself.

Brandon Angevine was arrested last month based on information from the social media app Kik. It reported that a user had uploaded multiple files of children being sexually abused.

Investigators tracked the username associated with the videos to Angevine, which led to a subsequent search for more evidence, including on his phone.

“During that extraction, detectives discovered another file of child sexual abuse material, which appeared to be Angevine battering a victim,” Zachary Moore from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

The arrest report doesn’t say how young the child is, but says she’s under 12 and has a crib.

Investigators say when they showed images from the video to Angevine, “he began crying” and confessed, the report reads.

“During an interview about the file located on his phone, Angevine admitted that it was him, he did produce it, recorded the video of himself sexually battering a young child,” Moore said.

The man is being held in jail with no bond because investigators say it’s too dangerous to let him out and have access to other kids.

“Based on the nature of these crimes, the slew of charges that Angevine has accrued, at this point, and this clear behavioral pattern that he’s displayed, detectives believe there may be other victims out there,” Moore explained.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about the possibility of other victims to call their detectives.

