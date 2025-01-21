Couple killed by Helene honored with posthumous community service award



WLOS, SHALANA JORDAN, CNN

By Justin Berger

Click here for updates on this story

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — The 44th Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative candlelight service on Sunday, Jan. 19, honored more than a dozen people and organizations with community service awards.

Among the honorees were Nola and Robert Ramsuer, a Swannanoa couple who died on the day that Hurricane Helene tore through Western North Carolina.

“It’s so special,” Elizabeth Jones, Nola’s sister said. “They both contributed a lot the community. They worked hard.”

Nola worked as a nurse and Robert worked in maintenance after serving in Vietnam.

“She was just genuine. There was never any ulterior motive or want or need from her – if she wanted to help you, she just wanted to help you,” Shalana Jordan said of her mother, Nola. “She would go out of her way to do that for people and she was just kind.”

Jordan, who News 13 spoke with when her parents were missing, said that during that time, she learned a lot about her parents that she did not know beforehand.

“I literally received hundreds and hundreds of Facebook messages, text messages, phone calls [and] emails from people who worked with them, who were helped by them, had my mom bake a cake for their birthday,” Jordan said. “So many people, so many things, so many people that they touched, helped and were involved in.”

Jordan said it brings her peace knowing her parents were together at the end. She said she knows how much they would have appreciated the award.

Leslie Anderson, the City of Asheville’s first director of downtown development, was also honored posthumously.

Other honorees at this ceremony included:

Rev. Jim Abbott

Aisha Adams

Archdeacon Brenda Gilbert

Deputy Joseph Gorman

Deputy Josh Sims

Joe McGuire

Buncombe County Commissioner Martin Moore

Asheville Vice Mayor Antanette Mosley

Dr. John Parham

Dr. Fairley Patton

Reverend Dr. R. Scott White

Shirley Rhodes Young

Asheville Buncombe Institute of Parity Achievement

Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity

MANNA FoodBank

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.