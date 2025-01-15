Human remains found stuffed in plastic bags, under a bed in apartment

By Raegan Medgie

KEW GARDENS HILLS, Queens (WABC) — Police are working to get answers about a gruesome find inside an apartment in Queens.

Officers found a man’s body stuffed into garbage bags under a bed in Kew Gardens Hills.

The man, who is believed to be 55 years old, was discovered after police responded to his apartment building on 70th Avenue for a welfare check.

They made the discovery just after 5 p.m. Tuesday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police showed up to the residence after someone called 911 and said they had not heard from the victim.

Two people who live in the apartment are being interviewed by police.

Officials do not believe the man was a resident at the address. The death has been deemed suspicious and the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

