Man charged with stabbing wife to death

By Todd Feurer

CHICAGO (WBBM) — A Chicago man has been charged with stabbing his wife to death inside their home in the Budlong Woods neighborhood on the Northwest Side over the weekend.

Nurmuhammed Inus, 35, is charged with one count of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of 29-year-old Mairunnisa Osman.

Police said officers responded to Nurmuhammed’s home in the 2700 block of South Balmoral Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday, after a boy called 911 to report finding his mother wounded in a bedroom. The boy said his father had closed the door and refused to let anyone inside.

When officers arrived, they found Osman in the home with a stab wound to the torso. Investigators determined that she had gotten into a fight with Nurmuhammed, who pulled out a knife and attacked her.

Osman was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where she died.

After the stabbing, Nurmuhammed went to the 20th (Lincoln) District police station, and told officers he needed to be arrested for stabbing his wife durung an argument, according to a police report. When asked if he had the knife on him, Nurmuhammed said it was back at home. He was taken into custody, and taken to the Area 3 Detective Division for questioning.

Nurmuhammed was due to appear in court on Tuesday.

